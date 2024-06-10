Broncos RB Javonte Williams feels ‘real good’ going into the summer

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is now two years removed from his devastating knee injury and coach Sean Payton has said the 24-year-old RB has been “looking good” this spring.

Speaking with media members after the team wrapped up organized team activities last week, Williams himself said he feels comfortable in the offense going into the summer.

“I feel real good,” Williams said on June 4. “Just another year in the system and the playbook, so I’m really starting to grasp everything and find the little details.”

Williams was focused on rehab last summer, which likely contributed to his slow start to the 2023 campaign. Now healthy, he’s been able to focus on the playbook and his fitness this year.

“Most definitely,” Williams said. “Just being out here with the guys, getting your timing and things down pat and not watching from the sidelines is always way better.”

Williams said his knee feels better than it did a year ago and he’s progressing well.

“Yeah, I’m making progress each day. [I’m] getting one percent better and just trying to do the best that I can to help the team.”

Now entering his fourth season, Williams will aim to improve on his 774 rushing yards and three touchdowns from last year.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire