Texans’ Dameon Pierce emerging as productive RB in AFC

Associated Press

Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. Also, QB Russell Wilson has a sore right throwing shoulder and he was hypothetically listed as limited on the players' day off Monday. “Yeah, he got dinged up in the game and you know he’s just a little sore today,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.