Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scores TD after ejection of Rams DB Tre Tomlinson

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson was ejected in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos after he pulled wide receiver Marvin Mims down to the ground by his facemask at the one-yard line.

Following that penalty, Broncos rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored, marking his fourth touchdown of preseason. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

And here is video of the facemask penalty:

#Rams CB Tre Tomlinson gets tossed from the game after this facemask… pic.twitter.com/Jz8wgbhUkr — Burrberry Sports (@BurrberrySports) August 27, 2023

At the time of this writing, Denver leads Los Angeles 7-0 in Q1.

