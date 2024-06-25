Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin has done everything right this offseason

Denver Broncos coaches continue to praise the work ethic of second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin.

About a week after head coach Sean Payton noted McLaughlin’s early-morning routine at the team’s facility, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed praise for the running back’s diligence.

“One thing you know about Jaleel is that he’s going to work hard,” Lombardi said on June 12. “Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to work at it.

“Obviously, we’re not in pads so you can’t see everything, but just as far as his intention and assignment on pass protection has been outstanding. I don’t know if there’s anyone who works harder than him. His speed, his acceleration, his explosiveness has all been impressive this spring.”

McLaughlin, 23, signed with the Broncos last year as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State. He carved out a role as the team’s third-string running back in 2023 and totaled 570 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns as a rookie.

With brilliant on-field speed and impressive off-field determination, McLaughlin seems poised to take another step forward in Year 2.

