Broncos RB Damarea Crockett suffers season-ending knee injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick wasn’t the only player who suffered a season-ending injury at Tuesday’s practice.

Just like Patrick, running back Damarea Crockett suffered a non-contract knee injury on Tuesday. Crockett is also expected to miss the entire 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Crockett went into training camp as the team’s fourth-string running back behind Mevin Gordon, Javonte Williams and Mike Boone. Crockett was a key special teams player for the Broncos in 2021.

With Crockett now sidelined, Tyreik McAllister will be promoted to RB4 duties, at least for the moment.

One free agent running back who might be a candidate to replace Crockett is Max Borghi, who tried out for the Broncos in June.

“I thought he did some really nice things,” offensive coordinator Justin Outten said of Borghi on June 14. “He’s got good twitch, he’s patient, he waits for that lane to open and then he pops it. He did a couple of good things in protection as well.”

Borghi joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in April, but he was waived in May and he’s remained a free agent since then.

