Broncos ranked No. 22 in NFL power rankings after ‘pathetic showing’ in Week 16

Following a disappointing 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are ranked No. 22 in Nate Davis latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s the same ranking the team had last week, but Davis had some harsh word for the Broncos this week.

“Pathetic showing Sunday, mostly from an offense that adds up to far less than sum of its parts and desperately needs a quarterback upgrade in 2022,” Davis wrote on USA TODAY’s website.

Harsh, but fair.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 2, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 15 and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 16. Denver will face the Chargers on the road in Week 17 before hosting the Chiefs in Week 18 to close out the season.

The Green Bay Packers are ranked No. 1 this week and the Jacksonville Jaguars are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings, visit USATODAY.com.

