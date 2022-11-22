Broncos ranked 31st out of 32 teams in NFL power rankings

After yet another one-score loss, the Denver Broncos are now ranked 31st in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. Keep in mind that’s 31st out of 32 teams, making Denver the second-worst team in the league, at least in the opinion of Davis.

Here is Davis’ commentary on the Broncos this week:

Different play caller, different uniforms, same results as the league’s lowest-scoring team closes in on a sixth consecutive losing season.

Elsewhere in the division, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 3, followed by the Las Angeles Chargers (No. 17), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 29) and Denver.

The Carolina Panthers, who will host the Broncos this week, are ranked No. 30.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain ranked No. 1 on Davis’ list and the Houston Texans are ranked No. 32 (last). To view Davis’ complete NFL power rankings going into Week 12, visit USATODAY.com.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire