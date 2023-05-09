Broncos ranked 30th in offseason NFL power rankings

In his latest offseason NFL power rankings for Touchdown Wire, Mark Lane has the Denver Broncos ranked 30th, making them the third-worst team in the league — according to Lane.

Here is Lane’s commentary on Denver being ranked 30th out of 32 teams:

The Broncos may have a proven coach and big name at quarterback, but they are still in salary cap Hell and had a pick-poor draft class. They are slated for trouble. However, Sean Payton can demonstrate just how much coaching matters even in today’s NFL.

The Broncos only had five picks in the draft (two fewer than a typical set of picks), but they did use a second-round pick and a pair of third-round selections this year. They will have a more normal set of picks in 2024.

Lane’s take on Denver’s salary cap situation also seems a bit harsh. The Broncos are under the cap this year and the team is projected to be just $8 million over in 2024. It won’t be hard to restructure contracts or part ways with select players to get under the cap next offseason.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 26, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 10 and the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 1.

To view Lane’s complete NFL power rankings, visit Touchdown Wire.

