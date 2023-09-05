Broncos ranked 25th in NFL power rankings going into Week 1

Ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are ranked No. 25 in Jarrett Bailey’s NFL power rankings on Touchdown Wire.

That puts the Broncos as a bottom-eight team going into their season opener. Here is Bailey’s commentary with Denver’s ranking:

Call me crazy, but I don’t think Russ will be cooking. He just looks broken. Plus, the Broncos’ receivers are dropping like flies, both in terms of injuries and in terms of not catching the football. I also don’t totally buy Sean Payton raising the floor all that much. He had plenty of seven-win seasons in New Orleans with Drew Brees as his quarterback. The Broncos will be fun to watch, but in the same manner that power plant explosions are fun to watch.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 1, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 9 and the Raiders are ranked No. 31.

The Arizona Cardinals (No. 32) are ranked as the worst team in the league. To view the complete NFL power rankings, visit Touchdown Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire