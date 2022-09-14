Broncos ranked 23rd in NFL power rankings entering Week 2

After a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1, the Denver Broncos are ranked 23rd in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports.

Here is Davis’ commentary with Denver’s rank:

QB Russell Wilson showed rust with ball placement in his Denver debut. Nathaniel Hackett, the only rookie head coach saddled with a Week 1 defeat, managed the game quite questionably at the end. The offense was brutal, to say the least, in the red zone. And a dozen penalties? The Rams have earned the right to skip preseason, but this team certainly didn’t have that luxury.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 2, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 16).

Davis has the Buffalo Bills ranked No. 1 and the New York Jets ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings, visit USATODAY.com.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire