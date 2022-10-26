Broncos rank among bottom-three teams in NFL power rankings

The Denver Broncos suffered another loss this past Sunday: a 16-9 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. The loss further pushed them down Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports, where the Broncos have slid from 28th to 30th.

The Denver offense has suffered and underperformed: the Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson paring hasn’t lived up to the hype. Davis wrote that perhaps a trade for a valuable offensive piece could benefit Hackett and Wilson.

With the trade deadline approaching, some interesting personnel decisions lie ahead – perhaps especially on offense – for what is currently the league’s lowest-scoring team.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea with how the offense looks.

As far as the AFC West goes, the Kansas City Chiefs have held steady at No. 3, while the Los Angeles Chargers dropped from 15th to 13th. The Las Vegas Raiders round out the West, moving up from 26th to 20th. For what it’s worth, the Philadelphia Eagles are No. 1 while the Houston Texans are ranked last (No. 32).

The Broncos head overseas as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this Sunday.

