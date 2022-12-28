Broncos' Randy Gregory apologizes for starting scuffle, NFL reduces punishment

One day after suspending Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for their roles in a postgame skirmish on Sunday, the NFL reduced their punishments to fines.

Instead of forcing both players to sit out one game, appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash reduced the punishment to a $50,000 fine for Gregory and $15,000 for Aboushi.

The two players were caught on video throwing punches at each other after the Rams' 51-14 blowout win.

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory walks off the field after a Week 15 game against the Cardinals.

After his suspension was announced, Gregory issued an apology, saying in part:

"The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward."

Gregory will be eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 17 game at Kansas City and Aboushi will be able to play in the Rams' game against the Chargers.

