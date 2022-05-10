Broncos at Rams scheduled for Christmas Day on CBS and Nickelodeon

The NFL wants to make Christmas Day a family football holiday, and the first of this year’s Christmas games has now been announced.

The Broncos will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Christmas game that will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on both CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ streaming.

Putting the game on Nickelodeon (which has previously simulcast a couple of playoff games with CBS) is an attempt to get more children watching the game, with kids opening their gifts in the morning and watching football with their families in the afternoon.

The game is also a very good one from a football standpoint, with the defending champion Rams taking on longtime rival Russell Wilson, who is now with the Broncos.

