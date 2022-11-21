Broncos, Raiders head to overtime

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week that “somebody has to win” his team’s game against the Raiders, but he might wind up being wrong about that.

The Broncos and Raiders are tied 16-16 after the end of regulation. They will now head to overtime in Denver.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had one of his best days of the season overall while going 24-of-31 for 247 yards, but he made a pretty major blunder late in the fourth quarter.

One of his incompletions came on a third down right after the two minute warning and Wilson should have taken a sack rather than throw the ball away because the Raiders were out of timeouts. The incompletion gave the Raiders a chance with the ball and 1:43 left on the clock.

They took advantage of it. Derek Carr hit Keelan Cole for 21 yards and then found Josh Jacobs running free up the sideline for a 43-yard gain.

That set the Raiders up on the 7-yard-line, but Carr threw three incompletions and the Raiders had to settle for a Daniel Carlson field goal to send the game to overtime.

Broncos, Raiders head to overtime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

  • Raiders win in overtime, defeat Broncos 22-16

    Raiders win in overtime, defeat Broncos 22-16

  • Davante Adams officially active on Sunday

    Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but Las Vegas won’t have to figure out how to beat the Broncos without him. Word on Sunday morning was that Adams was going to play and he officially avoided the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Denver. He was [more]

  • Experience calling plays gave Klint Kubiak the edge over Justin Outten

    Usually, when a head coach who calls offensive plays gives up play calling duties, the job falls to the offensive coordinator. In Denver, coach Nathaniel Hackett skipped over offensive coordinator Justin Outten and gave the job of calling plays to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. As explained by Mike Klis of 9News.com, the decision to pass [more]

  • Kings-Pistons gameday live: Latest on Keegan Murray, Malik Monk; Marvin Bagley III returns

    We’ll keep you posted on the status of Keegan Murray and Malik Monk plus the return of Marvin Bagley III in Sunday’s Kings-Pistons game.

  • How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Raiders

    The Broncos' game against the Raiders today will be regionally broadcast on Fox.

  • AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties

    First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the handoff, confirmed a report by the NFL Network that Hackett informed his players that Kubiak would take over as play-caller beginning Sunday when the Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).

  • a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 11/19/2022

  • Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett reportedly gives up play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak

    The Broncos are reportedly trying something new with their offense against the Raiders.

  • Week 11 Fantasy Football Blog

    Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she updates you on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)

  • Flyers vs. Canadiens: Shootout heartbreaker in Montreal extends losing streak to 6

    Without leading scorer Travis Konecny, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered a crushing shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens for a sixth straight defeat.

  • Micah Parsons returns to game after injuring left knee

    The Cowboys and Vikings both play Thursday. They both still had starters in Sunday’s game after Dallas went up by 34 points. Why? Mike McCarthy surely will face that question after the Cowboys finish off a game they currently lead 40-3 in the fourth quarter. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got his left knee caught up [more]

  • Cowboys open second half with 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Tony Pollard

    The Fat Lady might not be singing, but she’s warming her vocals. The Vikings have come back all season. They made a comeback harder for today by opening the second half by giving up a 68-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Tony Pollard. Minnesota trails 30-3. The Cowboys have scored 10 points in the last 2:28, having [more]

  • Celtics vs. Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's ninth-straight win

    The Celtics have won nine games in a row, thanks in large part to another stellar performance from Derrick White. We share our takeaways from Friday night's 117-109 victory over the Pelicans.

  • Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

    Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three to backup running back Samaje Perine, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 on Sunday. The Bengals (6-4) won for the fourth time in five games by relying heavily on Perine, who thrived with starter Joe Mixon missing the second half after going into the NFL's concussion protocol. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards on the day he became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career yards passing.

  • Watch: Raiders Davante Adams walk-off game-winner in OT vs Broncos

    Watch: Davante Adams end it in OT with a walk-off game-winner

  • Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State

    Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies got a scare prior to Sunday's game, then took the court and beat another top-10 opponent. Fudd matched her career-high with 32 points and No. 5 UConn toppled 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69. The day started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem.

  • Oath Keepers Sought 'Violent Overthrow' Of U.S. Government: Federal Prosecutor

    Democracy will fall if violence can be used to change the outcome of an election, warned prosecutor at trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

  • Raiders douse Broncos in OT on Davante Adams TD catch

    It took overtime but the Raiders are back in the win column

  • Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

    The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. “Back on track," Diggs said.