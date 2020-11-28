All Broncos quarterbacks ruled out because of COVID-19 exposure

The Broncos are heading into tomorrow’s game against the Saints with an unprecedented challenge: They don’t have a single quarterback.

All of the quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster have been ruled out of Sunday’s game because they were exposed to COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel has tested positive for COVID-19, and the report says all of the Broncos’ other quarterbacks have been in close contact with Driskel, with no one wearing masks.

It’s unclear what the Broncos will do. It’s not feasible to bring in a quarterback from the outside in less than 24 hours. So unless the NFL postpones the game, the Broncos would have to have a position player line up at quarterback. (No, Broncos General Manager John Elway can’t play.) Broncos running back Royce Freeman appears to be the leading contender.

This NFL season has seen teams go through a number of unique challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But no team has done anything like play a game without a single quarterback. That’s what the Broncos are poised to do tomorrow.

