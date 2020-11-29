Broncos have a quarterback mess, and only themselves to blame

When Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel first landed on injured reserve, coach Vic Fangio expressed confidence that Driskel’s condition wouldn’t knock out the team’s other quarterbacks.

“The other quarterbacks were only on there minimal amounts, like two minutes and some seconds — four minutes,” Fangio told reporters on Thursday. “That’s over a three- or four-day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on the two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list and they cleared us to have normal activities and normal practice today.”

Things have changed since then, dramatically. All Broncos quarterbacks have been ruled out for the game against the Saints, due directly to the fact that they were in close contact with Driskel — without masks.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant has chimed in regarding the decision to compel the team to proceed with no available quarterbacks.

“I’m not one to complain,” Fant said on Twitter, before complaining, “but y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB. The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up.”

It’s their own fault for not having a backup, however. They could have, as we suggested months ago, kept a quarterback in quarantine. They didn’t. Now, they’ll have to go forward on Sunday without a quarterback.

If nothing else, it will be a valuable lesson for all other teams regarding the importance of ensuring that players take all COVID-19 protocols seriously. For the Broncos and G.M. John Elway, playing without a quarterback isn’t exactly unprecedented. After all, the Broncos once had Tim Tebow as their starter.

