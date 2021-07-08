Broncos quarterback Drew Lock OK after lug nut smashes into windshield

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock walked away from a scary situation unscathed Wednesday. Lock had a lug nut smash into his car windshield as he was driving across Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol officer Ben Gardner posted an image of the lug nut lodged in Lock's windshield. The lug nut didn't go all the way threw the glass, but the scene still looked scary.

Gardner noted Lock was wearing a seatbelt when the lug nut hit his car.

Lock apparently was unscathed following the incident. He took a picture with Gardner and another highway patrol officer.

Lock — who grew up in Missouri — reportedly still has family in the area, which explains why he was driving through Kansas.

Drew Lock looking to establish himself as Broncos starter

Lock will enter training camp looking to solidify his role as the Broncos' starter. After a rough second season, in which he led the NFL with 15 interceptions, Lock isn't guaranteed the starting job. The Broncos made that apparent when the team acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in April.

Bridgewater has been solid the past two seasons, throwing 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. While those numbers look good, Bridgewater hasn't established himself as a long-term starter in the NFL yet. The New Orleans Saints let him walk last offseason, and the Panthers shipped Bridgewater away after just one year.

Bridgewater has developed a reputation as a steady player who won't turn the ball over. Given the amount of talent on Denver's defense, Bridgewater could be a solid player to turn to if Lock can't reach another level.

