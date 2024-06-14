Broncos QBs will throw with WRs in Dallas before training camp

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning had an annual offseason tradition of taking teammates to Duke for offseason workouts ahead of training camp. Players no longer travel to North Carolina, but the tradition of QBs throwing with WRs in the offseason has continued.

Russell Wilson invited teammates to his home in California for offseason workouts over the last two years and the team’s current QBs — Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Bo Nix — are planning to throw with their receivers in Texas this offseason.

“The guys have already planned something for us to be able to go and get together at some point in July so that we can all go and get some work away from the facility, away from the coaches, just us,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Tuesday.

“[We’ll build] fellowship together, go out there and work together, get some work on the field but then also get some dinner, get to know each other even more. I think the teams that have the most success are really close away from the field as well as on the field. So we already have it kind of linked up, and guys are looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stidham later confirmed to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Thomasson that he and his teammates will throw together in Dallas — his home area — for a week after July 4th. Players will later report to Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit in late July for the official start of training camp.

If any highlights of their offseason workouts are posted on social media, we will share them on Broncos Wire.

