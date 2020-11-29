All Broncos QBs on roster ruled ineligible to play vs. Saints
The Broncos don’t have any quarterbacks for their Week 12 showdown with the Saints. QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Denver’s other three quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles — were found to have not been wearing masks during their interactions with Driskel, which deems them high-risk close contacts. The other three quarterbacks are required to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, leaving the club without a quarterback on the 53-man roster for their game vs. the Saints.