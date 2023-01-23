Broncos QBs coach Klint Kubiak interviews for Jets’ OC position

The New York Jets interviewed Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their open offensive coordinator position on Sunday, according to NFL Network (via Jets Wire).

New York previously interviewed ex-Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the same position. The Jets must have liked something they saw from the Broncos’ offense in 2022, which is a surprising development.

Denver averaged just 19.7 points per game last season, tied for the ninth-worst average in the NFL. Hackett’s offense was so poor that he handed over play-calling duties to Kubiak in November in hopes of giving the unit a spark.

Kubiak handled play calling from Nov. 20-Jan. 1, then interim head coach Jerry Rosburg gave those duties to offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the final two games of the season. (Outten, meanwhile, has drawn interest from the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.)

Kubiak, 35, is the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak. The younger Kubiak has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Minnesota Vikings and Broncos, with one year of experience as an offensive coordinator on his resume (2021 in Minnesota).

Denver’s next head coach will likely bring in a mostly-new coaching staff, so the Broncos are allowing Outten and Kubiak to interview elsewhere.

