Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb will lead West offense at East-West Shrine Bowl

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will get a close look at quarterbacks featured in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

Webb has been named the offensive coordinator for the West team. Quarterbacks set to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl include Devin Leary (Kentucky), John Rhys Plumlee (UCF), Jack Plummer (Louisville), Austin Reed (Western Kentucky), Kedon Slovis (BYU) and Jordan Travis (Florida State). Those QBs have not yet been assigned to specific teams.

Webb, 28, was a backup quarterback in the NFL from 2017-2022. He retired as a player last spring to become Denver’s QBs coach under new head coach Sean Payton.

Although he only has one year of experience under his belt, Webb has already been dubbed a coach to watch for promotion in the coming years. Webb impressed Payton in 2023 and he also drew praise from Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Webb now gets another opportunity to gain valuable coaching experience while also scouting QBs for Denver ahead of April’s draft. The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 1.

