Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater admits mistake: ‘I failed and I own up to it’

While trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by just seven points late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an opportunity to attempt to tackle Philly cornerback Darius Slay on a fumble return.

Bridgewater opted not to make any effort to tackle Slay, and the defensive back scored, extending the Eagles’ lead to 14 points (they went on to win by 17 points). After the game, Bridgewater explained that he was trying to force the ball back inside, hoping a teammate would make the tackle.

After watching the film and getting called out by coach Vic Fangio in a team meeting, Bridgewater admitted during his Zoom press conference Monday that he should have made an effort to stop Slay’s return.

“When you slow it down, it’s like, ‘Man, just give more effort,'” Bridgewater said. “You watch it and you walk away from it pissed at yourself. Credit Slay — he made a great play also. It’s one of those deals where we have guys that were trying to make the tackle. I just needed to lay it all out for the guys in that moment.”

Bridgewater fully owned up to his mistake.

“I’m right there [with an] opportunity to just dive, sacrifice and do whatever I can to help the team in that moment,” the QB said. “I failed and I own up to it. It’s unacceptable as a football player and as a member of his team. You play this game and you lay it all on the line every week.

“That’s one of those moments where I just have to accept the fact that I didn’t give everything I had in me on that play. I understand that there’s going to be some backlash that comes with it.”

Bridgewater and his teammates now have a bye in Week 11. Next week, they’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

