Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent offseason knee surgery

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wilson missed one game with a hamstring injury last season and he played through several games with a shoulder injury. In addition to that, he has also apparently been playing through a nagging knee injury “for a few seasons,” according to Rapoport.

Those three injuries might partially explain why Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022. Wilson posted career lows in completion percentage (60.5%) and passing touchdowns last year (16) and he was sacked a career-high 55 times. Wilson also threw 11 interceptions, tied for the second-highest total of his career.

Wilson, 34, is expected to be ready to go for the team’s offseason program this spring, and there’s no concern about his status for the regular season. If Wilson does suffer any setbacks, though, newly-signed backup QB Jarrett Stidham would be next in line on the depth chart.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire