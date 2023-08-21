Broncos QB Russell Wilson thrilled to have Javonte Williams back on the field

After missing 13 games last season with a knee injury, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams made his return to the field in Week 2 of preseason against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Nobody was more excited to see Williams back in action than quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I mean, it was great,” Wilson said after the game. “That’s one of the best backs in the game. Obviously, he had a tough injury last year and anytime you have an injury like that you have two choices, and he’s given everything to the right choice, just how hard he’s worked.

“He’s prepared at the best level. He’s a guy that loves the game and he’s so smart. Great teammate, and he was poised, ready from the beginning of training camp. It was good to see him back out there.”

Williams quickly returned to having a key role on offense. He rushed three times for 12 yards and was targeted a team-high five times by Wilson. The running back finished the day with seven touches for 30 yards on 12 snaps.

Now healthy again, Williams is set to serve as the team’s starting running back this season with Samaje Perine in a complementary role.

