Broncos QB Russell Wilson stays in game after visit to medical tent

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts to be evaluated for a possible head injury after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter.

Wilson went into the game nursing a right shoulder injury and that same shoulder (and Wilson’s head) was hit by a blocking Colts defender on Indy’s interception return. The block sent Wilson into the team’s blue medical tent on the sideline for examination. He was cleared to return and was back on the field when the Broncos got back on offense.

Before being examined, Wilson went 15-of-31 passing for 184 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed three times for 23 yards.

Denver’s backup quarterback is Brett Rypien, who’s 1-0 as a starter in the NFL. Rypien has completed 27-of-42 passing for 295 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in his career (four games).

The Broncos currently lead the Colts 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

