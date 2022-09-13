Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he wasn’t bothered by boos from Seahawks fans

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field on Monday to face off against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 1.

Despite spending the first 10 years of his career there and helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl, Wilson did not receive a warm welcome when he returned to Seattle. The quarterback was greeted with boos and a hostile crowd.

After the game, Wilson was asked if the boos got to him.

“No, it didn’t bother me,” the quarterback said. “This is a hostile environment. It always has been. I didn’t expect them to give a round of applause every once in a while, you know. So I think that – like I would say, I gave everything I had every day here. Every day. Anybody that says anything else, they’re completely wrong. I gave everything I had every day. So I know that for a fact.

“Like I said, I have some amazing teammates on the other side of that field that I love to death and gave everything I had to them; they gave everything they had to me. God brought me somewhere else. I’m here in Denver. I’m excited where we’re going. So I’m just grateful. I give the glory to God because he’s given me the gift of playing this game.”

Denver lost to Seattle 17-16 in heartbreaking fashion, but the loss shouldn’t be pinned on Wilson.

The 33-year-old quarterback went 29-of-42 passing for 340 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers. Wilson twice led the offense down to the one-yard line only to have a running back fumble and lose the ball at the goal line.

Wilson also hit a tight end in the hands in the end zone on two different occasions, but Eric Saubert wasn’t able to secure a pass to him and Eric Tomlinson wasn’t able to get his second foot in bounds on his target.

If not for a pair of goal-line fumbles, the Wilson-led offense likely would have scored 14 more points and the Broncos could have had a comfortable victory. It’s not time to panic just yet in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire