Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he heals quickly, perhaps with ‘wolverine blood’

The Denver Broncos are not the toast of the NFL the way the offseason build-up intended it to be. Russell Wilson has not lived up to the billing of a quarter-million-dollar quarterback, and he’s also receiving the brunt of criticism on and off the field with his persona.

Wilson injured his hamstring in Monday’s overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although hamstring injuries can be tricky, Wilson believes he’s on the right track to play against the New York Jets this Sunday. His potential reasoning? Wolverine blood.

“I’m feeling better. I’m feeling better every day, day by day. Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever,” the QB joked. “I’m getting better.”

Wilson thinks that with his preparation, he will be ready to play Sunday against the Jets.

“I’m hoping so. I’m doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That’s always my mentality.”

If Wilson is not cleared to play, Denver will start Brett Rypien against New York on Sunday.

