Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he’s ‘ready to roll’ vs. Jaguars

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was sidelined for the team’s Week 7 loss to the New York Jets and he was limited in practice Wednesday, but you wouldn’t know it by his press conference with reporters ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I’m super locked in, ready to get a big win in London. … I feel great, I’ll be ready to rock.”

Wilson, 33, reportedly suffered a partially torn lat muscle earlier in the season, but it was a partially torn hamstring that kept him out against the Jets. On Wednesday, he told reporters that he used the team’s flight to London as an opportunity to work on the injury.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

Last week, Wilson was limited in all three of the Broncos’ practices before he was ruled out against the Jets, although he reportedly wanted to play. In his absence, Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien started and completed 24 of his 46 passes for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

While it appears unlikely that the Jaguars defense will see Rypien, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was unwilling to make any guarantees about Wilson’s status on Wednesday, only telling reporters that he’s “trending the right way.”

