Broncos QB Russell Wilson ‘ready to rock’ in London after hamstring injury, plane workouts

After a week off, and apparently a lengthy rehab circuit on the flight over, Russell Wilson insisted he’s ready to play in London on Sunday.

Wilson, who missed the Broncos’ loss to the New York Jets last week due to a hamstring injury, said he’ll start against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

“Hopefully get a big win in London … I feel great, ready to rock.”

Wilson first injured his hamstring earlier this month in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which kept him out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets. Backup Brett Rypien started in his absence.

The loss marked the fourth straight for the Broncos, whose offense has struggled greatly in Wilson’s first season with the program. The team has scored more than 16 points in a single game just once, and Wilson has thrown only five touchdowns to three interceptions while completing less than 59% of his passes.

Wilson insisted that he could have played on Sunday against the Jets, but that the team opted to keep him out to protect the 33-year-old quarterback.

“I was ready to rock,” he said. “I always want to be on the field … Obviously it was tough not being out there.”

Russell Wilson stretched for 4 hours on plane

Though Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t touch on Wilson’s status much on Wednesday, he said he’s “trending in the right way.”

Wilson also claims he made incredible use of his time on the team’s chartered flight to London to make sure he was “ready to rock.”

“The first two hours, I was watching film. Watching all of the cut ups and everything else,” Wilson said, via DNVR’s Zac Stevens. “And then, the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock. So that was good.”

Four hours of stretching on a plane seems a bit, well, excessive — especially considering there’s very little room to actually do much. Sleep might be the priority in that situation, too, since there’s a seven-hour time change from Denver to London.

Wilson, though, said he doesn’t “really get jet lagged too often.” So, productivity was the move.

And, at least for now, his strategy seems to have worked.

“I did my full workout, did all that and then maybe rested for about two to three hours once I got home,” Wilson said, via DNVR’s Zac Stevens. “I feel great.”