Broncos QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 61 on NFL Network’s Top 100 list

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is ranked No. 61 on NFL Network’s Top 100 list, as voted on by players. That’s a big drop from his No. 12 ranking last year.

Meanwhile, Broncos safety Justin Simmons is ranked No. 81, which is just as ridiculous (Touchdown Wire considers Simmons the second-best safety in the NFL).

If it’s any consolation, Touchdown Wire has Wilson ranked as the eighth-best quarterback in the NFL.

It’s possible that Wilson and Simmons might be Denver’s only players on the list this year. Last year, the Broncos had three players on the list: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (No. 40), Simmons (No. 45) and left tackle Garett Bolles (No. 82).

Denver cornerback Pat Surtain should be on the list, but it seems unlikely that he’d crack the top 50 (players 51-100 have been revealed so far). Broncos running back Javonte Williams will likely be on the list next year, but it seems safe to assume he’s not ranked in the top 50, either.

If Denver returns to the playoffs this season, fans can expect Broncos players to get a lot more love on these kinds of lists in 2023.

