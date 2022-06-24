Broncos QB Russell Wilson praises WR Kendall Hinton

During the 2020 COVID-plagued NFL season, wide receiver Kendall Hinton had to start a game at quarterback for the Denver Broncos because of circumstances out of his control.

Now, ahead of the 2022 season, the Broncos have future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson under center and Hinton’s a receiver full time. Though he’s changed positions, Hinton still reads the progressions of each play like a quarterback.

“Kendall is doing an amazing job,” Wilson said on June 13. “He has a special gift — his gift of getting open, his wiggle and his ability to accelerate and make plays. I remember watching the film, and there was a certain game — it was the Cowboys game. He caught a skinny post route and just took off. His ability to get open, his ability to make plays near the red zone and how he catches it — he’s got that football instinct. It’s the quarterback in him.”

Hinton, displaying self-awareness, left the quarterback position behind after graduating college. But when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented itself during the 2020 season, the QB-turned-WR would’ve been foolish to pass it up. Even if it was for one game. It’s good to see Hinton taking what he learned and applying it to what he subconsciously knows he’s better at: the wide receiver position.

“I’ve watched him play and how he even had to step into the game that one day. That’s kind of crazy to do,” Wilson added. “People don’t understand how hard this position is, and for him to be able to do that the next day is a challenging thing. He’s a competitor, and I think all the guys are competing their butts off.”

For what it’s worth, Hinton completed 1-of-9 passes for 13 yards. He threw two interceptions as well. So, no, sports fan, you aren’t able to make a better throw than Tim Tebow or [insert quarterback here]. Just enjoy the game. Kudos to Hinton for making the most of his second chance at a new position and earning praise from Mr. Unlimited.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts