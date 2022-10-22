Broncos QB Russell Wilson out against Jets, Rypien will start

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will sit quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday in hopes of letting him heal a lingering hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start this weekend.

Wilson suffered the injury late in the Broncos' Monday overtime loss to the Chargers. The nine-time Pro Bowler had an MRI on Tuesday and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he was in “real pain."

Despite the discomfort, Wilson was still hopeful he'd make a Week 7 start against the New York Jets.

"I’m feeling better. I’m feeling better every day, day by day. Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever,” Wilson joked Monday, “I’m getting better.”

Hackett echoed Wilson's sentiment Friday, saying that Wilson would be a game-time decision this weekend. Instead, the decision was made on Saturday.

Brett Rypien and the Jets

26-year-old Rypien landed the backup quarterback role during training camp this year after spending the last three seasons between the Broncos' 53-man roster and practice squad.

"I've taken more reps, obviously, this week," Rypien said. "... You want to do your job the best you can and put some points on the board.''

His only other start in the NFL was also against the Jets in 2020 and resulted in a a 37-28 Broncos win. Rypien passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.