Broncos QB Russell Wilson is OK after injury scare vs. Colts

After throwing an interception in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson collided with a blocking Colts defender while trying to stop a return.

Wilson’s right shoulder and head were hit by the Indy defender and the quarterback was quickly taken into the team’s medical tent on the sideline for examination. After being cleared, Wilson returned to the field when the Broncos got the ball back and he finished the game.

“I’m good,” Wilson said after the game. “They thought maybe — they checked me out just to make sure I didn’t get hit in the head too bad or anything like that. I was fine, answered all of their questions and everything else. [It was] just a bad play. [I] tried to make a tackle, tried to hit the guy.”

Wilson went into the game nursing a right (throwing) shoulder injury that limited him in practice earlier in the week. Denver’s medical staff was examining him for a possible head injury, though, and the quarterback apparently passed the examination.

Wilson and his teammates will now get a long break before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6 on Oct. 17.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire