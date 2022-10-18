Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has another injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now played through two and a half games with a partially torn lat. He got an injection in his right shoulder to help ease pain after Week 5, and the Broncos iced the quarterback’s shoulder on the sideline in between drives in Week 6.

Wilson then suffered another injury — a hamstring — against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game.

Wilson said after a 19-16 loss that the injury happened in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson said after the game. “I kind of scrambled, I moved around on one [play, and] I had to throw it away. It [the injury] got me pretty good in the fourth quarter.”

Wilson said he played through the hamstring injury and his shoulder felt good. The quarterback did not want to dwell on the injuries, shifting attention to the task at hand for the Broncos.

“The only thing that matters is us winning, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Wilson said. “What matters is us winning and finding a way … we have to find a way to keep going.”

After a 2-4 start, Wilson and his teammates will now return to Denver to host the 4-2 New York Jets in Week 7.

