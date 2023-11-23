Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has 9th-most comeback wins in NFL history

Following a 21-20 comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now led 39 game-winning drives in the regular season, 10th-most in NFL history.

Wilson also has 35 fourth-quarter comeback wins (including postseason), which ties him with John Elway for the ninth-most in NFL history.

After Sunday’s win, Wilson deflected praise to his teammates.

“I think that for me, it’s all about my teammates. It’s guys making great plays. It’s Samaje [Perine] making a big first down the past several weeks. It’s the [offensive] line giving me enough time to make decisions. We’re just checking the play and everybody being poised. It’s guys making — I think about Jerry Jeudy making a key third-down last game against the Bills right over the ball — deep over the ball that kept the drive alive.

“It’s just those things. Guys like Courtland Sutton being the best version of Courtland Sutton. He’s dominant and he’s playing like an All-Pro, Pro-Bowl player. That’s who he is. That’s who he is every day. It’s just being us. It’s just being the best version of us when the game is on the line and having that clutch gene.”

Here’s a quick look at the ten quarterbacks with the most fourth-quarter comeback wins in NFL history.

Tom Brady: 55 4th-quarter comeback wins

Peyton Manning: 45 4th-quarter comeback wins

Ben Roethlisberger: 44 4th-quarter comeback wins

Matt Ryan: 39 4th-quarter comeback wins

Drew Brees: 38 4th-quarter comeback wins

Johnny Unitas: 36 4th-quarter comeback wins

Dan Marino: 36 4th-quarter comeback wins

Matthew Stafford: 36 4th-quarter comeback wins

Russell Wilson: 35 4th-quarter comeback wins

John Elway: 35 4th-quarter comeback wins

