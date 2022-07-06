Broncos QB Russell Wilson has the NFL’s best-selling jersey this offseason

Russell Wilson’s among most popular players in the NFL, as demonstrated by jersey sales.

Wilson’s No. 3 Denver Broncos jersey has been the league’s best-selling jersey this offseason, according to NFL Shop.

It’s not surprising that a star quarterback switching teams has led to a huge sales boost with fans buying the jersey of his new team. The same thing happened when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with his No. 12 jersey breaking sales records.

Wilson might not end up breaking records like Brady, but it’s clear that Broncos fans are excited to have him in Denver.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, fellow quarterabcks Justin Herbert (No. 8) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 9) also made the top-10, and new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (No. 3) ranked highest among non-QBs.

Here’s the list of the top-10 best-selling jerseys in the NFL:

1. Russell Wilson

2. Josh Allen

3. Davante Adams

4. Kenny Pickett

5. Tom Brady

6. Mac Jones

7. Cooper Kupp

8. Justin Herbert

9. Patrick Mahomes

10. Joe Burrow

