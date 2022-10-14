Broncos QB Russell Wilson looks good, feels good ahead of Week 6

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) was limited at Thursday’s practice but all reports from the team’s coaches and the quarterback himself suggest Wilson will be ready for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

“He definitely looks good,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said before Thursday’s practice. “We’ll see more today. Russell has played in the league for a long time and all players have different things that they have to deal with. He doesn’t complain.

“He keeps his head down, he works hard, and he does everything he can to make his body feel as good as he possibly can throughout the season. I think that you’re always dealing with that stuff across the board, but I do think that he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent.”

Wilson has played through a partially torn lat over the last one and a half games, but the QB says he’ll be ready to go on Monday.

“Shoulder is feeling better,” Wilson said. “It’s getting better every day. It’s getting better every day.”

Wilson has been sacked 16 times this season and the team will now be missing left tackle Garett Bolles, who broke his leg in Week 5. If the QB is going to recover — and stay healthy going forward — the Broncos’ offensive line will have to do a better job protecting him.

