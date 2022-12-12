Broncos’ comeback attempt falls just short in 34-28 loss to Chiefs
The Broncos lost, but they showed great fight in a comeback effort against the Chiefs.
The Broncos lost, but they showed great fight in a comeback effort against the Chiefs.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Report: 49ers believe Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Three takeaways from the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
The Lions were 1-6 at one point, but are still alive in the playoff race.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings were 10-2, underdogs and lost.
Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Brock Purdy put on a show in the first half of Sunday's 49ers-Buccaneers game that eventually brought his father to tears.