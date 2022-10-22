Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) out for Sunday's game vs. Jets

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Backup Brett Rypien will get the start after sharing snaps with Wilson while working with the first-team offense. Wilson was listed as a limited participant during this week's practice.

Wilson, who has five touchdowns and three interceptions for the 2-4 Broncos, was injured during fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It is not known if Wilson will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 in London.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Rypien, 26, is the nephew of Super Bowl winning QB Mark Rypien, and has one career start in his three-year NFL career.

That start came in 2020 against the Jets when Rypien went 19 for 31 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos QB Russell Wilson will not play Sunday against the Jets