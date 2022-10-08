Broncos QB Russell Wilson gets injection in right throwing shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got an injection in his right throwing shoulder in Los Angeles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The injection aims to relieve that right shoulder pain that limited Wilson in practice last week.

Wilson “has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi,” according to Pelissero, but he plans to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Wilson injured his shoulder two weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The quarterback has been playing through a “battling a partially torn lat,” according to Schefter.

The right shoulder injury might partially explain Wilson’s poor performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday. Wilson threw a pair of interceptions in a 12-9 loss to the Colts and several throws were off target.

Wilson went 21-of-39 passing for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two turnovers against Indy. He was also sacked four times.

