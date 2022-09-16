Broncos QB Russell Wilson eager to play in front of home fans in Week 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson did not receive a warm welcome when he returned to Lumen Field to face his former team in Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks fans booed Wilson from start to finish, and Denver lost 17-16 to open the season.

Wilson will receive a much better welcome the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2.

“I’m super excited to play here at home,” Wilson said Wednesday. “I’ve obviously gotten to experience the home energy during preseason and running out for the first time, but this is going to be a monumental moment, in a way, for me. I’m excited about it because these fans are the best in the world.

“I was stunned how many fans were able to travel to the game up in Seattle. There was a ton of orange in the crowd and how loud it was. It was a really special crowd there, so to come here and to play at home at this stadium at Empower Field at Mile High, it’s going to be really special. I can’t wait.”

Denver’s stadium holds 76,125 fans and every home game this season has already sold out. Wilson’s eager to play in front of a home crowd, and the fans will be eager to see the Broncos’ new quarterback make his home debut on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire