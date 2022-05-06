Broncos QB Russell Wilson discusses London game on ‘GMFB’

Jon Heath
·1 min read
The Denver Broncos are set to travel to England this fall to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a “road” game on Oct. 30 in Week 8.

After the league announced its 2022 international schedule on Wednesday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson joined the “Good Morning Football” crew on NFL Network to discuss the team’s trip across the pond.

“Well, obviously, to be able to go to London to go battle overseas against the Jaguars … to be on this football team is just a tremendous honor,” Wilson said. “We’re excited about it.”

Wilson has played in London once before, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-3 win over the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders in 2018. He’ll aim for a similar performance with the Broncos.

“Obviously I got to play in London before in Wembley Stadium, it’s an amazing tradition,” the QB said. “Just all the people there, it’s electric. It’s really, really special — it feels like International Super Bowl in a way so I’m excited about it.”

Denver’s complete 2022 schedule will be announced on May 12.

