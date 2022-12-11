Broncos QB Russell Wilson leaves game with concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent head injury in the fourth quarter.

Wilson’s head was driven into the ground after a 14-yard run got Denver down to the two-yard line. The quarterback went limp after his head hit the ground and he stumbled when getting helped up a few moments later.

The Broncos then put backup Brett Rypien in at quarterback and Wilson was taken to the sidelined to be evaluated for a possible concussion. The team later announced that Wilson was ruled out with a concussion.

A few plays later, Rypien threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, marking Jeudy’s third touchdown catch of the game.

Before leaving the contest, Wilson went 23-of-36 passing for 247 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Wilson also rushed four times for 57 yards.

Denver was trailing 34-21 when Wilson exited the game. Rypien’s touchdown pass made it 34-28 with 10:49 remaining in the game.

Wilson missed one game earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He also played through a shoulder injury earlier this year.

