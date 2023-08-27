Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham throws TD to TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

“Albert O” is not a lock to make the 53-man roster, but he’s had an impressive performance so far tonight with four receptions for 46 yards and a score through one quarter.

At the time of writing, Denver is leading Los Angeles 17-0.

