Broncos’ QB future called into question in latest NFL power rankings

After falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-13 on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are ranked No. 22 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s the same ranking Davis gave Denver last week.

“Time to look to the future … and wonder how much longer QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be part of it,” Davis wrote alongside the Broncos’ ranking.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 2, the Los Angeles Chargers are ranked No. 12 and the Las Vegas Raiders are ranked No. 13. The Broncos will host the Chiefs in their season finale on Saturday.

Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention and will be playing for pride against Kansas City, a team fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Green Bay Packers remain ranked No. 1 this week and the Jacksonville Jaguars are ranked No. 32. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 18, visit USATODAY.com.

