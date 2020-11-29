Broncos’ QB Drew Lock apologizes for COVID-19 ‘masking slip’

The Denver Broncos will be without their four quarterbacks on the roster and practice squad on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The team’s starter, Drew Lock, took to Twitter to apologize for the slip-up.

Reports are undrafted free agent Kendall Hinton and running back Royce Freeman will see action at quarterback against a rugged Saints defense.

Hinton hasn’t played the position in many years since he was a freshman at Wake Forest.