Broncos QB Brett Rypien made history (good and bad) in his first start
Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien made his first NFL start against the Jets on Thursday and he helped Denver defeat New York, 37-28. Rypien became just the fourth quarterback in franchise history to lead a fourth-quarter comeback win in his first start. Rypien also became Denver’s fourth QB in the last 40 years to win a road game after throwing three interceptions. Joining John Elway Jake Plummer and Peyton Manning, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer