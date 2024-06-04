Broncos QB Bo Nix has a perfect mentality going into his rookie season

After being picked by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, quarterback Bo Nix is set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job this summer.

Asked about his goals for his rookie season, Nix had a simple answer.

“Well first, my goal for this year is to do whatever I can quite simply do to help this franchise and organization succeed at a high level and win games,” Nix said during his introductory press conference. “All players, I think that’s our job. We show up each and every day to do whatever we can to win games. We have a great opportunity here.

“It’s an unreal organization. [The] fans are incredible. They put so much effort to watch us succeed. Everyone that is a part of the organization, that’s what our goal is. So for me, I just have to start from somewhere and just grow each and every day to be the best player that I can possibly be for my teammates and for my coaches.”

It’s a perfect mentality for Nix. While he’ll obviously attempt to win the starting job, the quarterback is focused on growing every day to be the best QB he can be. Whether it’s as the starter or a backup, that’s exactly what the Broncos want from Nix going into the 2024 season.

