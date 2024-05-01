Broncos QB Bo Nix motivated to prove Sean Payton right: ‘I can’t take lightly’

The Denver Broncos opted to stay put at pick No. 12 in the 2024 NFL draft and select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix instead of attempting to trade down and draft him later, a scenario that many pundits thought was possible.

The Broncos didn’t want to risk missing out on Nix, though, especially with the QB-needy Las Vegas Raiders picking right behind them. Nix was coach Sean Payton’s “guy,” and he got him. Now the QB aims to prove the coach made the right decision.

“First and foremost, it’s just a huge honor,” Nix said during his introductory press conference on April 26. “He could have picked anybody else in this draft, and he chose me. With that comes great responsibility and it’s one that I can’t take lightly, and I won’t take it for granted. It starts with the next best thing I can do. I’m about to finish this press conference, and then go finish up the [facility] tour and then have a few weeks before the rookie minicamps.

“I have a lot to learn before then, so I’m glad there are two weeks of buffer time so I can get a lot of that in. I’m just excited to be his guy. It’s not lightly said. But again, it goes back to I don’t want to just be a draft pick. I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what he picked me to do, and that’s go out there and win games or help win games or do whatever I can to put this team in a better situation.”

Nix certainly has the right mentality. Now we’ll wait to see if that translates to on-field success. The young QB will report for the start of rookie minicamp next week, later followed by organized team activities. Payton put his faith in Nix, now it’s up to the QB to reward that faith.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire