Broncos QB Bo Nix learning ‘so much’ from coach Sean Payton

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton started his NFL career as a quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997. He later spent four years with the New York Giants before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2003.

He helped launch the career of Tony Romo in Dallas before becoming the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and reviving the career of Drew Brees. Although Payton is best known for his time for Brees, he also won with other QBs in New Orleans including Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

Payton knows how to get the best out of a quarterback (just ask Peyton Manning). The coach’s latest project is Bo Nix, who was picked by Payton in the first round of the NFL draft in April.

“He’s been awesome,” Nix said on May 11 when asked about having Payton as a coach. “He’s been teaching me so much already. He’s got a lot of knowledge and he’s built a pedigree of when he talks, you listen. That is what I am excited [about]. To continue learning from him more and more each day as we go through practice and walkthroughs. You just can’t learn enough from him.”

Nix is competing with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job this summer. As a first-round pick, Nix is considered the favorite to win the starting gig, but it won’t be handed to him. The rookie knows he has to take advantage of his opportunity.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Nix said. “The city is incredible. I can’t believe I get to wear a Broncos jersey and go out there and do what so many greats have done before me. I don’t take that lightly and I’m not going to take it for granted. Pressure gives you opportunities. The more pressure and responsibility you have, the more you have to go out there and consistently earn it.”

Nix will make his NFL debut when Denver goes on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of preseason on Aug. 11 (view the full preseason schedule). With Payton as his teacher, Nix is in a perfect scenario going into his rookie season in the NFL.

